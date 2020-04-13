Addison Capital Co Sells 287 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Addison Capital Co reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.93.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,348,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,220,404. The firm has a market cap of $1,172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.70 and a 200 day moving average of $272.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

