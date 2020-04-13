Addison Capital Co Sells 304 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Addison Capital Co reduced its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,760 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,046. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DLR traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.71. 2,025,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $152.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.