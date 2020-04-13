Addison Capital Co Sells 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Addison Capital Co reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,210.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,798. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,232.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,314.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,488.72.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

