Addison Capital Co Sells 370 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,013 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.51. 41,468,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,001,768. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,256.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

