Addison Capital Co Sells 665 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Addison Capital Co cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.4% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.00. 669,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,763,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average is $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $283.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

