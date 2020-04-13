Addison Capital Co Sells 83 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Addison Capital Co lessened its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,637,000 after buying an additional 1,345,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,495,000 after purchasing an additional 164,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,888,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,001,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allergan stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.83. The stock had a trading volume of 228,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,245. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.06 and its 200 day moving average is $183.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

AGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

