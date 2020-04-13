Addison Capital Co Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Addison Capital Co cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,890,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,392,939. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 208,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $5,035,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.