Adient Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 9,564 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 390% compared to the typical volume of 1,951 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

In related news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,923 shares of company stock valued at $140,419 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Adient by 629.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Adient by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADNT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.52. 58,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.18. Adient has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

