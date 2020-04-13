ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $202,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 77.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

ADTN stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.84. 9,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,419. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $444.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.09. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. Research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

