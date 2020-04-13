Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of AVK opened at $11.55 on Monday. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

In other news, insider Gerald L. Seizert sold 18,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $285,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

