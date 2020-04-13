aelf Price Reaches $0.0617 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000910 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, AirSwap, Binance and Bibox. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $33.60 million and approximately $22.41 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.02758158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00217844 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049999 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About aelf

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Allbit, AirSwap, BCEX, Koinex, Binance, Huobi, Tokenomy, Kucoin, Gate.io, Hotbit, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, ABCC, CoinTiger, BigONE, Bibox, GOPAX, Bithumb, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

