AES (NYSE:AES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AES (NYSE:AES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AES Corp. continues to streamline its portfolio by divesting assets and exiting markets, wherein it does not have or cannot develop a competitive edge. It focuses on preserving its financial flexibility by reducing costs, which will include overhead reductions and operational improvements. It is also rapidly expanding its renewable footprint in the domestic front as well as in the overseas markets However, focus on long-term supply contracts exposes the company to commodity price risks. The slowing China economy is likely to result in lower demand for electricity in some of its key markets, which could have a material adverse effect on operations, financial condition and future prospects. In the past year, its shares have also underperformed the industry. A comparative analysis of its historical EV/Cash Flow ratio reflects a gloomy picture.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of AES traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 108,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,848. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. AES has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 9,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AES by 32.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 24,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth $881,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in AES by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $5,165,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AES by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

