Aeternity Achieves Market Cap of $29.85 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for about $0.0972 or 0.00001433 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Gate.io, HADAX and BigONE. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $29.85 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 352,985,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,164,992 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HADAX, Bithumb, BigONE, OOOBTC, HitBTC, OTCBTC, FCoin, LATOKEN, OKEx, ZB.COM, Koinex, Liqui, IDAX, DragonEX, Zebpay, Gate.io, Tokenomy, BitMart, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Binance and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

