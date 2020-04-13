AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 617,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AFLAC by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 662,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,653 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.29. 339,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

