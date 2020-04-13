AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 0.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.23, approximately 675,558 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,400,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.80.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 131,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AGNC Investment by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,821,000 after buying an additional 393,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,491,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 184,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 120,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

