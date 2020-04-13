Aion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.81 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, BitForex, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $25.88 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.02758158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00217844 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049999 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 410,411,905 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, Binance, Bilaxy, Radar Relay, BitForex, RightBTC, Kyber Network, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.