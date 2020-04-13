Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 122.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. HSBC raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $261.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.26.

NYSE APD traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,815. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.06 and a 200 day moving average of $225.97.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

