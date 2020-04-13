Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

AKCA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 9,417 shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $110,649.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,531 shares of company stock worth $123,743. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKCA traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $15.63. 2,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.62. Akcea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $277.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2620.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

