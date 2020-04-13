Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

AKRO has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

NASDAQ AKRO traded down $2.97 on Monday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.88 million and a PE ratio of -7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $169,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $120,163,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

