Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AD. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$24.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.43.

Shares of AD traded down C$0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.36. 270,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. Alaris Royalty has a 1 year low of C$5.83 and a 1 year high of C$23.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.37.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

