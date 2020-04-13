Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 6.0% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.25.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.44. 16,077,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,671,514. The company has a market capitalization of $507.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

