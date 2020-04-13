Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

