AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $987.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.40%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AllianceBernstein news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $2,421,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 13,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $460,465.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,872 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,852 shares of company stock worth $4,734,821 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,781,000 after buying an additional 690,726 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.