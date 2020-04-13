Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$57.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.38.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of TSE AP.UN traded down C$1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching C$44.12. 209,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.49 and a 12-month high of C$60.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns sold 85,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.34, for a total transaction of C$4,985,952.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,707,642.08. Also, Director Michael R. Emory sold 154,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.84, for a total transaction of C$8,946,073.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 897,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,897,777.92.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.