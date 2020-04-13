Almeela (KZE) Hits Market Capitalization of $324,344.25

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Almeela token can currently be purchased for about $0.0869 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Almeela has a total market cap of $324,344.25 and approximately $457.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Almeela has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Almeela

Almeela (CRYPTO:KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken.

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

