Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,208 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $141,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $20,257,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,217.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,980. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,235.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,315.06. The company has a market cap of $832.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

