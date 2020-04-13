Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.50 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $9.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATEC. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphatec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alphatec from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 154.10% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $84,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,588 shares in the company, valued at $355,831.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 794,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $428,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 57.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 228,289 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 29.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

