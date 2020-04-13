Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALTG. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

ALTG opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 47,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $502,365.80. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 308,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,610,559.90. Insiders purchased a total of 810,834 shares of company stock worth $7,368,718 over the last three months.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

