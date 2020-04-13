Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Raised by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 2.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,586,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $57.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

