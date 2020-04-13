Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Manning & Napier Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 42,775 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $223,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $126.11 on Monday, hitting $2,168.87. 6,673,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,017.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,918.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,852.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

