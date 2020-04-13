Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,338.12.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $92.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,135.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,788,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,918.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,852.67. The firm has a market cap of $1,017.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

