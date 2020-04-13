American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Position Trimmed by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co decreased its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,325,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,062,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

