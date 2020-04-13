Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 99.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.70.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

