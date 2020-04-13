Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Analog Devices worth $45,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,568. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.30. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

