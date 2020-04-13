Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,250 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,813,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 365,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 206,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. 132,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $482.24 million and a P/E ratio of -35.23.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

