Analysts Anticipate Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) to post earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Fly Leasing posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fly Leasing.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $135.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.94 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLY shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,963,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.56. 18,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,641. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $183.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fly Leasing (FLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.