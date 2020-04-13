Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Genmab A/S reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $438.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 40.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. 561,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,478. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.88 and a current ratio of 14.88. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $25.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 196,379 shares during the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

