Analysts Anticipate John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) to Post $0.72 EPS

Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. John Bean Technologies reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 26,181.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,354,000 after buying an additional 940,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,220,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 880,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after acquiring an additional 161,197 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,458,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,336,000 after purchasing an additional 124,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,006,000 after purchasing an additional 121,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JBT stock traded up $7.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.59. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $127.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.