Analysts Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.59 Million

Brokerages expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report sales of $21.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.60 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13,393.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $126.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.49 million to $164.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $215.39 million, with estimates ranging from $172.97 million to $317.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $672,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,315.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $145,304.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,410.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,597. 11.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 59,705 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. 988,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

