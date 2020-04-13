Analysts Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on RPC from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank upgraded RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on RPC from $1.40 to $1.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.01.

NYSE RES traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. 108,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,181. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of RPC by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

