Analysts Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. CubeSmart also posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82,885 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in CubeSmart by 22.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,243,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,193,000 after acquiring an additional 193,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. 393,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $36.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

