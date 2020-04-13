Analysts Expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In related news, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $136,809.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $382,099.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,180 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 784,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.30 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.