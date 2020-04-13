Analysts Expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In related news, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $136,809.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $382,099.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,180 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 784,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.30 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

