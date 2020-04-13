Analysts Expect Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.05). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Livongo Health.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on LVGO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Livongo Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

In other Livongo Health news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,005,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $182,039.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,355.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,118.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth $3,689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,624,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 35.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LVGO traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.27. 2,329,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.68.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

