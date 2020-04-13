Analysts Set Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) Target Price at GBX 1,314.50

Shares of Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,314.50 ($17.29).

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon cut Abcam to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other Abcam news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total value of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

ABC stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,084 ($14.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,154.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,254.52. Abcam has a 1 year low of GBX 943 ($12.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Abcam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

