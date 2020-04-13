Analysts Set Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT at $14.00

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Camtek from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. 62,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,602. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.70. Camtek has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.24.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.