Analyzing Benefytt Technologies (BFYT) and Its Peers

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ: BFYT) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Benefytt Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefytt Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million $29.61 million 6.07 Benefytt Technologies Competitors $4.21 billion $513.81 million 29.04

Benefytt Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Benefytt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefytt Technologies 7.76% 46.13% 9.58% Benefytt Technologies Competitors 9.00% 24.07% 8.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Benefytt Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefytt Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Benefytt Technologies Competitors 255 802 887 62 2.38

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 24.34%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Benefytt Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Benefytt Technologies competitors beat Benefytt Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

