Analyzing Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) and FleetCor Technologies (NASDAQ:FLT)

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) and FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and FleetCor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry 0.22% 0.59% 0.15% FleetCor Technologies 33.79% 27.07% 8.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kingold Jewelry and FleetCor Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A FleetCor Technologies 0 12 8 0 2.40

FleetCor Technologies has a consensus price target of $287.84, indicating a potential upside of 27.94%. Given FleetCor Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FleetCor Technologies is more favorable than Kingold Jewelry.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and FleetCor Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry $2.48 billion 0.00 $49.55 million N/A N/A FleetCor Technologies $2.65 billion 7.26 $895.07 million $11.26 19.98

FleetCor Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Kingold Jewelry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of FleetCor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of FleetCor Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kingold Jewelry has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FleetCor Technologies has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies beats Kingold Jewelry on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company also provides lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes. In addition, it offers electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields; and prepaid paper vouchers as a means of payment on toll roads. Further, the company provides corporate payments solutions with vertical-specific applications, which enable its customers to manage and control electronic payments across their enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services that enhance employee efficiency and customer loyalty. Its primary corporate payments products include virtual cards, purchasing cards, travel and entertainment cards, payroll cards, and cross-border payment facilitation. Additionally, it offers gift card product management and processing services, such as card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, Website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. The company also provides vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company markets its products and services through field sales, telesales, direct marketing, point-of-sale marketing, and the Internet. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

