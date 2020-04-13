ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises 2.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.11.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total value of $773,202.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total value of $826,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,191,658.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,309,801. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.92. The stock had a trading volume of 821,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,777. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.61.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.