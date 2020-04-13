Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.93.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.25. 32,623,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,220,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

