Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APVO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 212,524 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

